iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.