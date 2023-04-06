iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

