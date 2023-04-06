iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

