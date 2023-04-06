iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.