iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.09. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

