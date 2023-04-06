iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after buying an additional 3,461,772 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after buying an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.