Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.74) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $49.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

About Renishaw

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.