Jefferies Financial Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.24.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$56.83 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$62.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

