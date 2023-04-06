Jeffrey Berg Sells 45,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

