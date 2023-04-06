Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

