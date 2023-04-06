JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $60.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

