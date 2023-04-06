JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Overweight

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Symrise Stock Performance

SYIEY stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

