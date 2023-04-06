Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5,085.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

JNPR stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

