Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

