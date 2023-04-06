Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $300.37 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average of $290.55.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

