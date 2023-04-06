KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 1,728 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

