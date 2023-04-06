KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KLA by 137.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

