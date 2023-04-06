Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 108.77% from the company’s current price.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.77. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.