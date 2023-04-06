Kooman & Associates Invests $343,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

