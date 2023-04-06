Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $286.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $286.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

