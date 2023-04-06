Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,560,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $19.35 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.