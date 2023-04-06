Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

