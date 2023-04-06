Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,243 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $81.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

