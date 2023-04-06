Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.