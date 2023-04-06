Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

