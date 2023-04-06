Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.57. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kura Sushi USA

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

