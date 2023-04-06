Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,461 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

