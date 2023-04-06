Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

