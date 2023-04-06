Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Shares of PH stock opened at $312.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

