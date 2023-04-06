Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

