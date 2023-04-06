Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Blink Charging worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Down 6.5 %

BLNK opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $452.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.