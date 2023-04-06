Lake Street Financial LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.