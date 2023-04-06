Lake Street Financial LLC Has $311,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $460,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.50 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.