Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

