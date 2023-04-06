Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

