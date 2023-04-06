Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

