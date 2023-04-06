Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $663.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.