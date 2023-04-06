Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

