Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

