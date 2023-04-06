Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

KRTX stock opened at $176.32 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.87.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

