Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 324.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.93) to GBX 390 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.41) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.28) to GBX 290 ($3.60) in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,975.86). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,975.86). Also, insider John Kingman bought 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,039.49). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,271 shares of company stock worth $569,676. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 238.03 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.64. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 652.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

