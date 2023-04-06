Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

LSI stock opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Life Storage Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

