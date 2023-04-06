Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $362.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.28.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

