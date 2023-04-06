Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.