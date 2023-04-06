Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 278 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KB opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.