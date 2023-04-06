Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

