Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.50 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
