Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.50 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.