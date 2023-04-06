Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Insider Activity

Atlassian Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,246,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,246,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $432,184.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $42,636,391. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

