Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.18.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKX. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

