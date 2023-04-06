Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.